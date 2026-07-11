Dramatic Emergency Landing: Passenger Almost Ejected Through Plane Window

A Ryanair Boeing 737 flight returned to Thessaloniki after a passenger was partially sucked through a dislodged window following an engine failure. The incident involved a Serbian national, who was hospitalized but not critically injured. Investigations are underway, with parallels drawn to a similar 2018 incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | A Passenger Was Partially Sucked Through A Dislodged Window On A Ryanair Boeing Flight Shortly After Takeoff From Thessaloniki In Greece On Friday | Updated: 11-07-2026 04:39 IST | Created: 11-07-2026 04:39 IST
Dramatic Emergency Landing: Passenger Almost Ejected Through Plane Window
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A Ryanair Boeing 737 flight made an emergency landing shortly after takeoff when a passenger was nearly ejected through a broken window, according to airport sources. The incident occurred on a flight from Thessaloniki, Greece, destined for Memmingen, Germany. Fortunately, the passenger, identified as a Serbian national, survived without life-threatening injuries.

The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has confirmed that the plane involved was a Boeing 737 NG, a predecessor to the current 737 MAX. Boeing has expressed its commitment to supporting the ongoing investigation led by North Macedonian authorities. Meanwhile, Ryanair reported that the aircraft landed safely, and passengers were returned to the terminal.

The local media in Greece suggested that an engine malfunction may have caused the cabin to depressurize and dislodged the window. A video circulating on social media reinforces this theory, showing damage consistent with an uncontained engine failure. The case draws eerie similarities to a 2018 Southwest Airlines incident and has reignited discussions about necessary safety redesigns for the Boeing 737 NG model.

TRENDING

1
Mmamoloko Kubayi Urges South Africa to Build AI Around Local Realities

Mmamoloko Kubayi Urges South Africa to Build AI Around Local Realities

South Africa
2
South Africa Warns Against Recalled Diabetes and Weight-Loss Drugs

South Africa Warns Against Recalled Diabetes and Weight-Loss Drugs

South Africa
3
Trump terminates Election Assistance Commission members

Trump terminates Election Assistance Commission members

United States
4
OpenAI's AGI deployment chief Fidji Simo to step down after medical leave

OpenAI's AGI deployment chief Fidji Simo to step down after medical leave

United States

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

The Next Global Health Crisis Is Already Here and It Is Drug-Resistant

AI in African Higher Education: Innovation’s Promise, Inequality’s Warning

Urban-Rural Coordination Is Becoming the New Test of Sustainable Development

South Africa’s Poor Are Banked, But Still Financially Excluded

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026