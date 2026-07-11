Dramatic Emergency Landing: Passenger Almost Ejected Through Plane Window

A Passenger Was Partially Sucked Through A Dislodged Window On A Ryanair Boeing Flight Shortly After Takeoff From Thessaloniki In Greece On Friday

A Ryanair Boeing 737 flight made an emergency landing shortly after takeoff when a passenger was nearly ejected through a broken window, according to airport sources. The incident occurred on a flight from Thessaloniki, Greece, destined for Memmingen, Germany. Fortunately, the passenger, identified as a Serbian national, survived without life-threatening injuries.

The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has confirmed that the plane involved was a Boeing 737 NG, a predecessor to the current 737 MAX. Boeing has expressed its commitment to supporting the ongoing investigation led by North Macedonian authorities. Meanwhile, Ryanair reported that the aircraft landed safely, and passengers were returned to the terminal.

The local media in Greece suggested that an engine malfunction may have caused the cabin to depressurize and dislodged the window. A video circulating on social media reinforces this theory, showing damage consistent with an uncontained engine failure. The case draws eerie similarities to a 2018 Southwest Airlines incident and has reignited discussions about necessary safety redesigns for the Boeing 737 NG model.