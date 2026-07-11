Pakistan and U.S. Forge Path Towards Trade Agreement

Pakistan and the U.S. have made significant progress in discussions aimed at establishing a reciprocal trade agreement. The talks, held in Washington, were led by Pakistan Commerce Secretary Jawad Paul, who expressed optimism about the positive outcome of the negotiations, according to Pakistan's foreign ministry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 11-07-2026 04:17 IST | Created: 11-07-2026 04:17 IST
Pakistan and U.S. Forge Path Towards Trade Agreement
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In a significant step towards enhancing bilateral trade, Pakistan and the United States have advanced discussions on establishing a reciprocal trade agreement. The talks took place in Washington over Thursday and Friday, according to a release by Pakistan's foreign ministry.

The talks were spearheaded by Pakistan Commerce Secretary Jawad Paul. Secretary Paul praised the constructive nature of the discussions and recognized the notable progress achieved in the negotiations.

This development marks a promising phase in the economic relations between the two nations, with potential implications for trade dynamics and mutual cooperation.

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