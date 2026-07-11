Controversial Overhaul: Trump's Endangered Species Act Amendment Sparks Backlash

The Trump administration introduced a controversial change to the Endangered Species Act, minimizing habitat considerations in agency actions. This change, focused on reducing regulatory constraints, could limit habitat protections, drawing sharp criticism and legal challenges from environmental groups who argue that it undermines decades of conservation efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | The Trump Administration Finalized A Major Change On Friday To How Threatened Species Are Considered In Agency Actions | Updated: 11-07-2026 04:30 IST | Created: 11-07-2026 04:30 IST
Controversial Overhaul: Trump's Endangered Species Act Amendment Sparks Backlash
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In a significant regulatory shift, the Trump administration has finalized a major change to the consideration of threatened species under the Endangered Species Act (ESA). The new rule removes protective language regarding wildlife habitats, allowing project developers more leeway, provided wildlife is not directly harmed.

This amendment comes amidst President Trump's broader campaign to streamline regulations that, according to his administration, pose barriers to American businesses. The changes will impact the government's permitting processes for activities on federal lands and waters, such as oil drilling and mining. Supporters argue this revision will reduce costs for energy producers and other industries.

However, environmental advocates like Earthjustice are preparing legal challenges, arguing the administration's actions lack scientific and public backing. Critics assert that the rule jeopardizes species' survival by allowing habitat modification, contrary to the ESA's original intent to protect vulnerable wildlife.

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