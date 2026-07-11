Trump Extends Work Permits Amidst Immigration Crackdown

Us President Donald Trumps Administration On Friday Extended Work Permits For Hundreds Of Thousands Of Immigrants With Temporary Protected Status From Haiti And Six Other Countries

The Trump administration has taken a last-minute step to extend work permits for immigrants under temporary protected status, affecting individuals from Haiti, Ethiopia, Syria, Somalia, Yemen, South Sudan, and Myanmar. These permits were due to expire imminently.

This development comes after a Supreme Court ruling last month allowed the administration to end temporary protected status, sparking fears among rights advocates and community members about the potential for increased deportations and loss of work authorization for hundreds of thousands.

Labor groups have argued that revoking these permissions would destabilize key industries, while human rights organizations criticize the broader hardline immigration policies as violative of due process, potentially endangering ethnic minorities.