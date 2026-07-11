Trump Extends Work Permits Amidst Immigration Crackdown

The Trump administration has extended work permits for immigrants under temporary protected status shortly before they were set to expire. The move affects thousands from Haiti and six other countries. Advocacy groups express concern over the Supreme Court's earlier ruling allowing a potential end to the program.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Us President Donald Trumps Administration On Friday Extended Work Permits For Hundreds Of Thousands Of Immigrants With Temporary Protected Status From Haiti And Six Other Countries | Updated: 11-07-2026 03:34 IST | Created: 11-07-2026 03:34 IST
Trump Extends Work Permits Amidst Immigration Crackdown

The Trump administration has taken a last-minute step to extend work permits for immigrants under temporary protected status, affecting individuals from Haiti, Ethiopia, Syria, Somalia, Yemen, South Sudan, and Myanmar. These permits were due to expire imminently.

This development comes after a Supreme Court ruling last month allowed the administration to end temporary protected status, sparking fears among rights advocates and community members about the potential for increased deportations and loss of work authorization for hundreds of thousands.

Labor groups have argued that revoking these permissions would destabilize key industries, while human rights organizations criticize the broader hardline immigration policies as violative of due process, potentially endangering ethnic minorities.

TRENDING

1
Mmamoloko Kubayi Urges South Africa to Build AI Around Local Realities

Mmamoloko Kubayi Urges South Africa to Build AI Around Local Realities

South Africa
2
South Africa Warns Against Recalled Diabetes and Weight-Loss Drugs

South Africa Warns Against Recalled Diabetes and Weight-Loss Drugs

South Africa
3
Trump terminates Election Assistance Commission members

Trump terminates Election Assistance Commission members

United States
4
OpenAI's AGI deployment chief Fidji Simo to step down after medical leave

OpenAI's AGI deployment chief Fidji Simo to step down after medical leave

United States

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

The Next Global Health Crisis Is Already Here and It Is Drug-Resistant

AI in African Higher Education: Innovation’s Promise, Inequality’s Warning

Urban-Rural Coordination Is Becoming the New Test of Sustainable Development

South Africa’s Poor Are Banked, But Still Financially Excluded

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026