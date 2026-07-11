Saudi Arabia Reshuffles Key Ministerial Positions

Saudi Arabia announced a shake-up in its ministerial positions, appointing Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman as minister of industry and mineral resources, alongside his present duties. The royal decree relieved Bandar Alkhorayaf from his current role, appointing him as minister of state to oversee the General Authority for Military Industries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Saudi Arabia Appointed Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz Bin Salman As Minister Of Industry And Mineral Resources In Addition To His Current Role | Updated: 11-07-2026 18:28 IST | Created: 11-07-2026 18:28 IST
Saudi Arabia Reshuffles Key Ministerial Positions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Saudi Arabia has made significant changes to its ministerial leadership, as reported by state news agency SPA. The royal decree has appointed Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman, the Energy Minister, to also take on the role of minister of industry and mineral resources.

This decision comes with the removal of Bandar Alkhorayaf from his position as minister of industry and mineral resources. He has now been designated as a minister of state.

Banda Alkhorayaf is expected to oversee the General Authority for Military Industries, according to sources from SPA. The decree aims to consolidate leadership roles to enhance efficiency in the relevant sectors.

TRENDING

1
Mmamoloko Kubayi Urges South Africa to Build AI Around Local Realities

Mmamoloko Kubayi Urges South Africa to Build AI Around Local Realities

South Africa
2
South Africa Warns Against Recalled Diabetes and Weight-Loss Drugs

South Africa Warns Against Recalled Diabetes and Weight-Loss Drugs

South Africa
3
Trump terminates Election Assistance Commission members

Trump terminates Election Assistance Commission members

United States
4
OpenAI's AGI deployment chief Fidji Simo to step down after medical leave

OpenAI's AGI deployment chief Fidji Simo to step down after medical leave

United States

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

The Next Global Health Crisis Is Already Here and It Is Drug-Resistant

AI in African Higher Education: Innovation’s Promise, Inequality’s Warning

Urban-Rural Coordination Is Becoming the New Test of Sustainable Development

South Africa’s Poor Are Banked, But Still Financially Excluded

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026