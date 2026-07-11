Saudi Arabia Reshuffles Key Ministerial Positions

Saudi Arabia Appointed Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz Bin Salman As Minister Of Industry And Mineral Resources In Addition To His Current Role

Saudi Arabia has made significant changes to its ministerial leadership, as reported by state news agency SPA. The royal decree has appointed Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman, the Energy Minister, to also take on the role of minister of industry and mineral resources.

This decision comes with the removal of Bandar Alkhorayaf from his position as minister of industry and mineral resources. He has now been designated as a minister of state.

Banda Alkhorayaf is expected to oversee the General Authority for Military Industries, according to sources from SPA. The decree aims to consolidate leadership roles to enhance efficiency in the relevant sectors.