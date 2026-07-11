Dynamic Duo: Patten and Heliovaara Dominate Wimbledon Doubles Again

World Number One Pair Henry Patten And Harri Heliovaara Claimed Their Third Major Together As They Beat Mate Pavic And Marcelo Arevalo To Win The Mens Doubles Title At Wimbledon For The Second Time On Saturday The Match Did Not Produce A Single Break Point As The Servers Held Their Ground To Force A Tiebreak In Both Sets

World-renowned pair Henry Patten and Harri Heliovaara celebrated victory as they secured their third major title together, capturing the men's doubles title at Wimbledon. The match against Mate Pavic and Marcelo Arevalo was tightly contested, with both sets requiring tiebreaks but ultimately saw Patten and Heliovaara come out on top.

Playing on Wimbledon's hallowed Centre Court for the second time, Patten and Heliovaara's seamless synergy was evident. Despite their opponents' efforts to exploit errors, the duo's exceptional serving and net play proved decisive, as evidenced in the two tie-break wins that led them to triumph.

As the crowd at the All England Club rose in applause, Patten and Heliovaara reflected on their journey and the importance of preserving the doubles format in tennis. Patten emphasized the joy and growth potential doubles bring to the sport, advocating for its continued support within the ATP Tour.