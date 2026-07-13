Tragic Blaze in Bangkok: Safety Loopholes Exposed

A devastating fire broke out at a pub in Bangkok, Thailand, resulting in the tragic loss of 27 lives and injuring dozens more. The blaze has shed light on potential safety violations, with officials probing neglected emergency exits and obstructed escape routes.

According to Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, initial findings indicate that many victims fled towards the back of the establishment, heading to bathrooms without clear fire exit signs. The Bangkok disaster mitigation department confirms 63 were injured, with 22 in critical condition.

Preliminary investigations suggest negligence as a critical factor, with electrical faults and blocked fire exits under scrutiny. Police and city officials are also questioning the use of flammable renovation materials. The incident follows a history of fatal fires at Thai entertainment venues, pointing to systemic safety failures.