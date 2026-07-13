Germany Summons Russian Ambassador Over Cyber Allegations
Germany has summoned the Russian ambassador in response to allegations of a Russian cyber campaign against European countries. The German foreign ministry condemned the cyberattacks on Germany, EU partners, and Ukraine, calling them unacceptable and promising decisive action, including the imposition of additional sanctions.
- Country:
- Russia
Germany's foreign ministry announced on Monday that it has summoned the Russian ambassador following allegations that Russia orchestrated a cyber campaign targeting European countries, including Germany, EU partners, and Ukraine.
The ministry's statement on X underscored the severity of the cyberattacks, describing them as unacceptable behavior that compromises national security and regional stability.
Germany vowed to respond decisively to these allegations, signaling possible further sanctions against Russia as a means to hold it accountable.
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