Germany Summons Russian Ambassador Over Cyber Allegations

Germany's foreign ministry announced on Monday that it has summoned the Russian ambassador following allegations that Russia orchestrated a cyber campaign targeting European countries, including Germany, EU partners, and Ukraine.

The ministry's statement on X underscored the severity of the cyberattacks, describing them as unacceptable behavior that compromises national security and regional stability.

Germany vowed to respond decisively to these allegations, signaling possible further sanctions against Russia as a means to hold it accountable.