AFC/M23 Rebels Showcase Governance Amid Ebola Outbreak in Congo

AFC/M23 rebels in Congo have utilized a small Ebola outbreak to demonstrate their governance capabilities, conducting a response somewhat independently of Kinshasa's authorities. The outbreak, which recorded four cases in rebel-held areas, is declared over by the group after a 21-day monitoring period.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-07-2026 15:02 IST | Created: 13-07-2026 15:02 IST
AFC/M23 Rebels Showcase Governance Amid Ebola Outbreak in Congo
  • Country:
  • Democratic Republic of the Congo

AFC/M23 rebels in Congo have leveraged a recent Ebola outbreak to highlight their governing abilities, managing the response independently of Kinshasa's central authorities. They have extended their administrative reach into newly captured territories with support from neighboring Rwanda, according to official documents and sources involved in the health response.

The rebel group, controlling large parts of North and South Kivu provinces, declared the outbreak over in their territories after successfully monitoring 400 contacts and conducting 207 tests, contrasting with continued transmissions in other parts of Congo. The Ebola spread, which began in May, recorded only four cases in rebel areas.

Without adequate support from Kinshasa, AFC/M23 secured help from Rwanda, including specialists and medical supplies. However, challenges remain, such as shortages of critical materials and limited testing capabilities, which could complicate future efforts if infections spread further.

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