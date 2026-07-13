African Mining Week to Spotlight Chambers Driving Investment Growth

Mining industry leaders from across Africa will gather at African Mining Week (AMW) 2026 in Cape Town this October to highlight how chambers of mines are helping shape a new era of investment, exploration and policy reform across the continent.

Scheduled for 14 to 16 October, the event will bring together government officials, investors and industry executives to discuss how regulatory improvements and stronger public-private collaboration are opening fresh opportunities in Africa's mineral sector. Chambers of mines have become increasingly influential in connecting policymakers with investors while advocating for reforms that encourage exploration and strengthen mining competitiveness.

As African countries seek to unlock new mineral discoveries and diversify their economies, industry organisations are taking on a more active role in promoting investment, addressing operational challenges and supporting the development of sustainable mining industries.

National mining bodies highlight reforms and exploration opportunities

Zimbabwe's Chamber of Mines will showcase investment prospects emerging from reforms designed to strengthen the country's mining sector. Chief Executive Officer Isaac Kwesu is expected to outline opportunities created by government measures to tackle electricity shortages, improve foreign exchange availability and expand coal production, all supporting Zimbabwe's target of achieving 10% mining sector growth in 2026.

South Africa's Minerals Council South Africa will focus on improving rail, port and electricity infrastructure while supporting exploration through the Mineral Resources Development Bill and initiatives such as the Junior Mining Exploration Fund. Chief Executive Officer Mzila Mthenjane will discuss efforts to unlock investment in platinum group metals, manganese and critical minerals as the country pursues plans to mobilise R2 trillion in mining investment over the next five years.

In Zambia, Sokwani Chilembo, CEO of the Zambia Chamber of Mines, will present opportunities linked to the country's Geological and Minerals Development Act of 2025. Zambia has completed 55% of its nationwide geological mapping programme and recently introduced a National Spatial Data Infrastructure Policy and Geoportal, giving investors improved access to geological information as the country works toward producing three million tonnes of copper annually by 2031.

Sub-headline 3: Critical minerals and regional partnerships take centre stage

Mining leaders from several other African nations will also use the conference to promote investment opportunities. Fousseni Togola, President of the Mali Chamber of Mines, will highlight prospects in the country's gold and lithium industries, supported by Mali's 2023 Mining Code.

Uganda's Humphrey Asiimwe, Chief Executive Officer of the Uganda Chamber of Energy and Minerals, is expected to present opportunities in gold, graphite and rare earth minerals, sectors that form part of Uganda's strategy to expand its economy from $59.3 billion to $500 billion by 2040.

Liberia Chamber of Mines President Amara Kamara will discuss reforms aimed at increasing exploration and plans to establish a national mining company as Liberia targets more than $3 billion in annual mining and energy revenue by 2029.

Regional cooperation will also feature prominently, with Thierry Naweji, Executive Chairman of the SA-DRC Chamber of Commerce, expected to outline opportunities for closer collaboration between South African and Congolese mining companies to strengthen regional mineral value chains.

As governments continue introducing reforms across the continent, African Mining Week 2026 is expected to demonstrate how chambers of mines are helping transform policy changes into practical investment opportunities that support long-term economic growth.