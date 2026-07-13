Cricket Legends Bid Adieu: Knight and Beaumont Retire as India Triumphs at Lord's

In a momentous occasion at Lord's, two pillars of English women's cricket, Heather Knight and Tammy Beaumont, have concluded their distinguished international careers. The announcement came amidst India's commanding 270-run victory in the one-off Women's Test, cementing their place in cricketing history.

Heather Knight, who made her debut in 2010, retires as England's most-capped player with 320 appearances, amassing 8,017 runs and securing her place as a national icon. She captained England to a sensational World Cup victory in 2017 and remains the only England cricketer to score centuries in all three international formats.

Tammy Beaumont, a stalwart with a 17-year career, leaves having scored 4,738 runs in ODIs, including 12 centuries. Her pivotal performances include a Player of the Tournament award at the 2017 World Cup. The match at Lord's saw India set a decisive lead with Yastika Bhatia's historic century and Kranti Gaud's impressive debut, marking a new era in women's cricket.