Cricket Legends Bid Adieu: Knight and Beaumont Retire as India Triumphs at Lord's

England cricketers Heather Knight and Tammy Beaumont retire as India Women secure a historic 270-run victory over England in the one-off Test at Lord's. Knight ends an illustrious career marked by 8,017 runs and World Cup triumph, while Beaumont retires as England's top ODI centurion with 12 hundreds.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-07-2026 20:02 IST | Created: 13-07-2026 20:02 IST
Cricket Legends Bid Adieu: Knight and Beaumont Retire as India Triumphs at Lord's
Tammy Beaumont (Photo: X/@englandcricket). Image Credit: ANI

In a momentous occasion at Lord's, two pillars of English women's cricket, Heather Knight and Tammy Beaumont, have concluded their distinguished international careers. The announcement came amidst India's commanding 270-run victory in the one-off Women's Test, cementing their place in cricketing history.

Heather Knight, who made her debut in 2010, retires as England's most-capped player with 320 appearances, amassing 8,017 runs and securing her place as a national icon. She captained England to a sensational World Cup victory in 2017 and remains the only England cricketer to score centuries in all three international formats.

Tammy Beaumont, a stalwart with a 17-year career, leaves having scored 4,738 runs in ODIs, including 12 centuries. Her pivotal performances include a Player of the Tournament award at the 2017 World Cup. The match at Lord's saw India set a decisive lead with Yastika Bhatia's historic century and Kranti Gaud's impressive debut, marking a new era in women's cricket.

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