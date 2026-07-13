Labour Ministry Secures ₹55 Lakh Relief for Workers in Dhanbad

The Ministry of Labour and Employment has secured financial relief worth more than ₹55 lakh for retired workers and the families of deceased employees in Dhanbad after successfully resolving three long-pending industrial disputes through conciliation.

The settlements were facilitated by the field offices of the Chief Labour Commissioner (Central), including the Regional Labour Commissioner (Central), Dhanbad, and the Assistant Labour Commissioners (Central)-I and II. The ministry said the resolutions demonstrate the importance of dialogue between employers and workers in delivering timely justice, protecting workers' rights and strengthening industrial harmony.

The three settlements cover employees from Bharat Coking Coal Limited (BCCL), Fertilizer Corporation of India Limited (FCIL) and Eastern Coalfields Limited (ECL), providing financial assistance to affected workers and their families while reinforcing compliance with labour laws.

Families of deceased workers receive long-term financial support

The settlement involved a dispute over compensation for the dependent of a deceased employee at Burragarh Colliery, operated by Bharat Coking Coal Limited (BCCL). The matter had been raised by the Koyla Ispat Mazdoor Panchayat and was resolved after several rounds of negotiations between the workers' union and the management. A Memorandum of Settlement, signed on 1 July 2026, provides monthly financial compensation to the dependent until the age of 60. The agreement carries an estimated financial value of around ₹30 lakh, offering long-term financial stability to the bereaved family.

The Regional Labour Commissioner (Central), Dhanbad, also resolved a separate dispute involving the dependent of a deceased employee of Eastern Coalfields Limited (ECL). Following sustained conciliation efforts, both sides signed a settlement on 3 July 2026, providing monthly monetary support with an estimated value of about ₹11 lakh. During the proceedings, the management was reminded of its responsibilities towards workers' welfare and the timely delivery of social security benefits to affected families.

Retired FCIL employees receive delayed retirement dues

Another significant breakthrough came in a long-running dispute involving two retired employees of the Fertilizer Corporation of India Limited (FCIL) over delayed payment of retirement benefits. The settlement, signed on 7 July 2026, followed sustained discussions led by the Assistant Labour Commissioner (Central)-II, Dhanbad. Under the agreement, FCIL will pay simple interest at six per cent per annum on delayed ex gratia and leave encashment payments, calculated from the date of retirement until the actual payment. The settlement is expected to provide financial relief of around ₹14 lakh to the two retirees.

The conciliation process also highlighted the legal responsibility of employers to settle retirement benefits without unnecessary delays. FCIL management assured labour authorities that corrective steps would be introduced to prevent similar situations in the future.

The Ministry of Labour and Employment said these successful interventions reflect the continued role of the Chief Labour Commissioner (Central) in promoting industrial peace, ensuring compliance with labour laws and helping workers and their families receive the financial security and statutory benefits they are entitled to through constructive dialogue and negotiated settlements.