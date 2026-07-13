VP Radhakrishnan Backs Expansion of NCC and Sainik Schools

Vice-President C. P. Radhakrishnan has called for stronger support to expand the National Cadet Corps (NCC) and the network of Sainik Schools, stressing that both institutions play an important role in shaping disciplined, responsible and nation-minded young citizens.

The Vice-President was briefed at Uprashtrapati Bhavan by Raksha Rajya Mantri Sanjay Seth and senior officials from the Ministry of Defence on the progress of the NCC and the expansion plans for Sainik Schools across the country.

Officials presented an overview of the NCC's transformation into a youth organisation with nearly 20 lakh cadets, highlighting its training programmes, leadership development activities and contribution to nation-building. The briefing also covered plans to strengthen Sainik Schools through existing government institutions and the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model.

Vice President praises community service and national integration efforts

During the meeting, the Vice-President praised the NCC's contribution to promoting national unity through initiatives such as the Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat Camps, describing them as an effective platform for bringing young people from different parts of the country together.

He also appreciated the organisation's active participation in social campaigns, including the Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan and Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, noting that such programmes encourage cadets to contribute beyond military-style training by serving their communities.

The Vice-President welcomed the establishment of the NCC Alumni Association, saying it has the potential to strengthen the bond between former cadets and the organisation while creating opportunities for mentoring future generations.

Calling the strengthening of the NCC a shared national responsibility, Shri C. P. Radhakrishnan emphasised the need for improved infrastructure and closer cooperation between the Centre and State Governments, particularly in matters related to land availability and training facilities. He assured full support in engaging with state governments to help address these requirements.

Push for more Sainik Schools to meet rising demand

The Vice-President suggested that every state should work towards establishing three to five Sainik Schools to improve access to quality education combined with leadership and discipline-focused training. He also recommended exploring ways to increase the student intake capacity of existing schools so that more young people can benefit from the system without waiting for new institutions to be established.

Officials also discussed the expansion of the Sainik School network through the Public-Private Partnership model, which is intended to increase educational opportunities while supporting the government's broader vision of preparing students for careers in the armed forces and other leadership roles.

The meeting reflected the government's continued focus on strengthening institutions that nurture youth development, national integration and leadership while expanding educational opportunities across the country.