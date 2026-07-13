AMRUT 2.0 Expands Rainwater Harvesting Across Urban India

The Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) is strengthening urban water conservation efforts under AMRUT 2.0, supporting the Prime Minister's "Catch the Rain – Where it Falls, When it Falls" campaign through large-scale rainwater harvesting, groundwater recharge and water body restoration projects across the country. The initiative aims to improve water security and build climate-resilient cities by encouraging sustainable water management practices. According to the Ministry, 27 States and Union Territories and around 900 Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) are actively participating in the campaign.

Working in coordination with the Ministry of Jal Shakti under Jal Shakti Abhiyan–Jan Bhagidari (JSJB) 2.0, municipalities have significantly expanded groundwater recharge infrastructure. A total of 1,99,278 recharge structures have been taken up by 79 Municipal Corporations, while another 73,036 recharge structures are being developed across 738 Urban Local Bodies, helping capture rainwater and replenish underground water reserves.

Scientific groundwater management gains momentum across states

A key component of AMRUT 2.0 is the Shallow Aquifer Management (SAM) Programme, which promotes scientific groundwater recharge through aquifer mapping and location-specific interventions. Several cities have already implemented innovative solutions suited to local conditions. In Burdwan, West Bengal, and Vizianagaram, Andhra Pradesh, recharge pits linked to injection borewells are directing rainwater into deeper aquifers. Itanagar, Arunachal Pradesh, has introduced rooftop rainwater harvesting systems with storage facilities that support both water conservation and groundwater replenishment.

Meanwhile, Korba in Chhattisgarh and Warangal in Telangana have completed recharge structures ahead of the monsoon, allowing seasonal rainfall to be captured efficiently and used to restore groundwater levels. The Ministry said these projects demonstrate how scientific planning and local implementation can strengthen long-term water availability while improving resilience to changing weather patterns.

Water body restoration and green spaces support climate resilience

Alongside groundwater recharge, AMRUT 2.0 is investing heavily in restoring urban water bodies. Under the Water Body Rejuvenation (WBR) component, nearly 1.21 lakh acres of lakes, ponds and other water bodies are being rejuvenated to increase water storage, improve groundwater recharge and reduce urban flooding. The restoration work includes desilting, improving water inlets and outlets, protecting shorelines, landscaping and enhancing biodiversity, helping revive degraded ecosystems while creating healthier urban environments.

The Ministry is also developing parks and green spaces covering more than 18,000 acres across urban India. These projects are expected to reduce urban heat, improve environmental sustainability, encourage groundwater recharge and provide accessible recreational spaces for residents. MoHUA said these combined efforts reflect the government's commitment to sustainable urban development and water conservation, emphasising that protecting every drop of rain today will help secure water resources for future generations.