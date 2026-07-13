Indie Haat 2026 Showcases India's Craft Heritage Ahead of Bharat Tex

The Office of the Development Commissioner (Handicrafts) and the Office of the Development Commissioner (Handlooms) under the Ministry of Textiles have organised Indie Haat 2026 at the National Crafts Museum & Hastkala Academy in New Delhi, bringing together artisans, weavers and designers from across India to showcase the country's rich handloom and handicraft traditions. The exhibition, being held from 10 to 19 July 2026, has been organised as a special initiative linked to Bharat Tex 2026, India's largest global textile event, scheduled from 14 to 17 July at Bharat Mandapam.

Union Textile Minister Giriraj Singh visited the exhibition along with Textile Secretary Neelam Shami Rao, senior ministry officials, representatives of the Development Commissioner offices, members of the Bharat Tex Steering Committee, artisans and trade visitors. Addressing the gathering, Giriraj Singh said India's handlooms and handicrafts reflect the country's civilisational heritage, creativity and the exceptional skills of its artisans and weavers. He noted that Indie Haat offers an important opportunity to present these traditions to national and international buyers attending Bharat Tex 2026 while supporting the vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat and Vocal for Local.

Traditional crafts displayed through modern design and live demonstrations

Curated by the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT), Indie Haat 2026 presents India's traditional crafts in a contemporary format that connects heritage with modern markets. The exhibition features products created by 48 artisans and weavers alongside 12 design-led handloom and handicraft brands established by NIFT alumni. Participants represent a wide range of craft traditions from different parts of the country.

Among the crafts on display are Gulabi Minakari, Stone Inlay, Dokra metal craft, Pichwai paintings, Sozni embroidery, Molela clay art, Jaipur Blue Pottery, silver filigree, Cheriyal paintings, Mysore traditional paintings, rosewood inlay, Mata Ni Pachedi, papier-mâché, Bagru block printing, Kantha embroidery, Jamdani sarees, Muga and Eri silk, Odisha Ikat, and several other traditional art forms.

Visitors can also watch live demonstrations by artisans, providing an opportunity to understand the craftsmanship, techniques and cultural knowledge involved in creating each handmade product.

Exhibition strengthens market access for India's artisans

The Ministry of Textiles said Indie Haat 2026 is intended to create stronger links between India's traditional craft clusters and global markets by placing handicrafts and handlooms within the broader textile value chain. The exhibition complements Bharat Tex 2026, which will span 1.6 million square feet, showcase over 20,000 textile products, and is expected to attract more than 7,000 international buyers and over 1.3 lakh visitors, including policymakers, industry leaders and global business executives.

Giriraj Singh said the government remains committed to supporting artisans and weavers through improved design assistance, market access, digital promotion and international exposure. The Ministry believes initiatives such as Indie Haat will help preserve India's cultural heritage while creating sustainable livelihood opportunities for craft communities across the country.

The Office of the Development Commissioner (Handicrafts) added that it will continue strengthening design development, buyer linkages and market promotion to expand the reach of Indian handcrafted products in domestic and international markets.