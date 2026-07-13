BSNL Begins FY27 with Strong Revenue Growth Across Key Businesses

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has started the 2026-27 financial year on a positive note, with provisional figures indicating double-digit growth in operating revenue during the first quarter, driven by strong performances across its enterprise, mobility and fixed-line businesses. The quarterly performance was reviewed during the Strategic Review and Planning Meet (SRPM) held at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi, under the chairmanship of Union Minister for Communications and Development of North Eastern Region Jyotiraditya M. Scindia.

The meeting was attended by Minister of State for Communications and Rural Development Dr. Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani, Telecommunications Secretary Amit Agarwal, senior officials from the Department of Telecommunications (DoT), BSNL Chairman and Managing Director A. Robert J. Ravi, members of the BSNL Board and Chief General Managers from telecom circles across the country.

Reviewing the results, Scindia said the company's strong beginning reflects the progress being made in BSNL's transformation and operational performance.

Enterprise business leads growth while mobility expands steadily

BSNL's Enterprise Business emerged as the company's strongest-performing segment during the quarter, recording a provisional 19% year-on-year increase in revenue. The highest growth came from the Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Maharashtra and Assam circles, highlighting the impact of focused business expansion and customer engagement.

The Consumer Mobility segment also posted encouraging results, with provisional revenue growth of 8% compared with the same quarter last year. Telecom circles including Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh and Uttarakhand surpassed their quarterly targets, contributing significantly to the overall improvement.

Meanwhile, the Consumer Fixed Access (CFA) business maintained stable revenue during the quarter while recording a modest increase in subscriber numbers. Strong performances were reported from the Jammu and Kashmir, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh (West) and Karnataka circles. The provisional figures relate solely to revenue generated through BSNL's core business operations and do not include income from non-operational sources.

Service quality and operational excellence remain key priorities

Alongside financial performance, the review meeting placed considerable emphasis on improving Quality of Service (QoS) across BSNL's network. Discussions focused on enhancing network availability, improving customer experience and ensuring consistent service delivery throughout the country.

As part of the review, six telecom circles—Punjab, Haryana, Kerala, Jharkhand, Rajasthan and Odisha—were recognised for delivering exceptional first-quarter results. The Chief General Managers of these circles presented the strategies and best practices that contributed to their success, allowing other circles to adopt similar approaches.

Scindia said sharing successful experiences across the organisation would help strengthen a culture of collaboration, innovation and operational excellence. With a strong first quarter providing momentum for the rest of the financial year, BSNL plans to continue improving operational efficiency while enhancing customer satisfaction as it advances its transformation into a stronger and more competitive public sector telecom service provider.