Engineer Convicted in Illegal Export Scheme to Iran

In a high-profile case with international implications, Mahdi Sadeghi, a dual U.S.-Iranian citizen, has been found guilty by a federal jury in Boston of conspiring to export military drone technology to Iran, contravening U.S. sanctions. The case has highlighted the intricate challenges of legal proceedings involving technology transfer and national security.

Sadeghi, a former employee of Analog Devices and resident of Natick, Massachusetts, faced trial on three counts, including conspiracy. While he was acquitted of violations related to the International Emergency Economic Powers Act, he was found guilty of illegal procurement and exportation efforts. His sentencing has been set for October 13 by U.S. District Judge Indira Talwani.

The courtroom drama unfolded as prosecutors alleged Sadeghi's involvement in transferring sensor technology to an Iran-based firm associated with military drone manufacturing. Despite defense claims of legitimate business practices, the jury sided with the prosecution, whose case was painstakingly built around evidence of covert operations and international intrigue. The outcome underscores the delicate balance between commerce and compliance with international law.