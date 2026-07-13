CBN Busts Interstate Drug Syndicate, Dismantles MD Lab in Pune

The Central Bureau of Narcotics (CBN) has dismantled a sophisticated Mephedrone (MD) manufacturing laboratory in Pune, Maharashtra, and arrested two alleged masterminds of an interstate synthetic drug trafficking syndicate during Operation Vajra. The operation was carried out by the Preventive Branch of the Office of the Deputy Narcotics Commissioner, CBN Neemuch, following specific intelligence inputs. The investigation and coordinated raids were conducted between 1 and 10 July 2026, spanning multiple states.

The two accused were arrested from Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh, and Jodhpur, Rajasthan, under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985. During the searches, CBN officers uncovered a high-tech clandestine laboratory in Pune equipped with advanced machinery, laboratory instruments, heavy glassware, precursor chemicals and safety equipment allegedly used for the manufacture of synthetic drugs.

Investigation traced network across several states

The latest breakthrough is part of an investigation that began in February 2026, when CBN officials intercepted a passenger bus at Mandsaur and seized 8.17 kilograms of Mephedrone. Subsequent searches led investigators to an illegal drug manufacturing unit at Thavlay, Mhow, where officers seized 43.82 kilograms of Mephedrone, 261.32 kilograms of precursor chemicals, and advanced manufacturing equipment.

As the investigation expanded, officers tracked the alleged mastermind, who had reportedly been moving across multiple states while using forged identity documents to evade arrest. After an extensive undercover operation, CBN, with assistance from the Ujjain Police, arrested the suspect in Ujjain during the night of 3 July 2026. Further investigation revealed that the syndicate had established another sophisticated manufacturing facility at Diggi, Bhosri, Pune, allegedly financed and coordinated by a co-conspirator based in Jodhpur.

Acting on this information, CBN teams conducted simultaneous late-night raids in Pune and Jodhpur on 9 July 2026, leading to the arrest of the second accused and the dismantling of the alleged laboratory.

CBN intensifies crackdown on synthetic drug networks

During the coordinated operation, officers seized digital machinery, laboratory equipment, precursor chemicals, glassware and safety gear, all of which have been taken into custody under the NDPS Act. Investigators are continuing to examine the network and identify any additional individuals connected to the alleged drug manufacturing operation.

The Central Bureau of Narcotics, headquartered in Gwalior, functions under the Ministry of Finance and is responsible for regulating the legal cultivation of opium poppy, overseeing trade in psychotropic substances and precursor chemicals, and enforcing narcotics laws to curb illegal drug trafficking.

According to the agency, CBN has registered 142 cases and made 193 arrests so far during the current calendar year, while also dismantling four clandestine drug laboratories. The bureau said the latest operation reflects its continued efforts to disrupt organised narcotics networks and support the national goal of building a Drug-Free India (Nasha Mukt Bharat).