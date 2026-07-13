Hindi Advisory Committee of Tourism discusses wider use of Rajbhasha

The Hindi Advisory Committee of the Ministry of Tourism met at The Ashok Hotel in New Delhi under the chairmanship of Union Minister for Culture and Tourism Gajendra Singh Shekhawat to review the use of Rajbhasha Hindi in the Ministry's official work and discuss measures to encourage its wider adoption.

The meeting brought together committee members from different parts of the country along with Suman Billa, Additional Secretary and Director General (Tourism), Gyan Bhushan, Senior Economic Adviser, Mugdha Sinha, Managing Director of the India Tourism Development Corporation (ITDC), and other senior ministry officials. The session focused on assessing the progress made in using Hindi for official communication while identifying practical ways to strengthen its role in the Ministry's day-to-day functioning.

Committee members welcome progress and suggest further initiatives

During the meeting, non-official committee members, including Dr. Shravan Kumar, Dr. Anurag Anand, Dr. Sushma Singh, Sista Madhusudan Rao and Umesh Singh, expressed satisfaction with the Ministry's efforts to promote the use of Hindi in official work. The members also shared suggestions on expanding the use of Rajbhasha Hindi across administrative activities, emphasising the importance of making government communication more accessible to a wider section of the public.

Addressing the gathering, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said Hindi should receive its rightful place and respect while recognising and valuing India's rich linguistic diversity. He noted that Hindi complements rather than competes with regional languages and serves as a language that connects people across different parts of the country. The Minister added that dialogue and consensus remain essential in promoting linguistic harmony, saying India's diversity should be strengthened through mutual respect and communication.

Tourism platform and new dictionary support Hindi outreach

Shekhawat highlighted that the Ministry's Incredible India digital platform is also available in Hindi, making tourism-related information more accessible to Hindi-speaking users. He stressed that Hindi should become part of everyday communication through simple, practical and easy-to-understand usage, encouraging its wider acceptance in both official and public interactions.

During the programme, the Union Minister also released "Rajbhasha Shabd Sangam," a Hindi dictionary prepared under the guidance of Mugdha Sinha, Managing Director of the India Tourism Development Corporation (ITDC). The publication is intended to support the use of standardised Hindi terminology in official communication. The meeting concluded with a vote of thanks, reaffirming the Ministry's commitment to promoting the use of Rajbhasha Hindi while respecting India's multilingual character.