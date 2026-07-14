States Join Centre to Strengthen Water Security at National Conference

The Ministry of Jal Shakti convened the All India Water Secretaries' Conference in New Delhi, bringing together senior officials from across the country to accelerate reforms aimed at improving water security, irrigation management and dam safety.

The conference was chaired by Union Minister for Jal Shakti C. R. Patil in the presence of Minister of State Raj Bhushan Choudhary. V. L. Kantha Rao, Secretary of the Department of Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation (DoWR, RD & GR), along with around 200 senior officials from all States, Union Territories and the Ministry of Jal Shakti, participated in the discussions.

The meeting focused on eight priority areas, including the Modernisation of Command Area Development and Water Management (M-CADWM) Scheme, the nationwide Catch the Rain campaign, revised project appraisal guidelines for irrigation and flood management projects, implementation of dam safety measures, the State Water Reforms Framework, irrigation censuses and a proposed framework for Model State Water Awards.

Opening the conference, Kantha Rao emphasised the importance of cooperative federalism and highlighted the need for stronger coordination between the Centre and states in managing India's water resources.

Minister calls for faster implementation of water conservation measures

Addressing the gathering, C. R. Patil described water as the foundation of India's economic development, food security, environmental sustainability and public well-being. He said challenges such as climate change, groundwater depletion and rapid urbanisation make scientific and sustainable water management more important than ever.

Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal during Mann Ki Baat on 28 June 2026, the Minister urged all States and Union Territories to intensify the Catch the Rain 2026 campaign by expanding rainwater harvesting, groundwater recharge, restoration of traditional water bodies, afforestation and community participation. Patil also called for faster implementation of the M-CAD Scheme, stronger Water User Associations, improved irrigation efficiency and simplified project approval processes to speed up irrigation and flood management projects.

He stressed the need for effective implementation of the Dam Safety Act, 2021, timely completion of Comprehensive Dam Safety Evaluations by December 2026 and stronger efforts to address reservoir sedimentation. He also highlighted the importance of digital governance, scientific planning and public participation in strengthening water resource management.

Ministry releases three new water management documents

During the conference, the Ministry released three important publications aimed at improving water governance across the country. The first, "City-level Action Plan for Reuse of Treated Water for Varanasi", provides a framework for the safe reuse of treated wastewater while promoting a circular water economy. The second, the "Operation and Maintenance Manual for Artificial Recharge and Ground Water Conservation Structures," was jointly prepared by the National Water Mission and the Central Ground Water Board to support groundwater conservation efforts.

The Ministry also released the "Schedule of Rates for Drilling and Allied Works", prepared by the Central Ground Water Board, to improve transparency and standardisation in drilling-related activities. The conference concluded with a collective commitment by the Centre and the states to implement water sector reforms within defined timelines under the shared vision of "Jal Surakshit, Bharat Surakshit", reinforcing the goal of building a more water-secure and climate-resilient India.