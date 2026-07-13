EU Divided on Israeli Settlements Trade Ban

The European Union is grappling with internal divisions over a potential ban on trading with Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank, EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas announced. During a meeting in Brussels, foreign ministers showed strong support for a ban, though no clear majority has emerged for any specific proposal, including import licenses and prohibitive tariffs.

Diplomats reveal that EU member states are split over the measures, with some strongly favoring a ban, others opposing, and a middle group undecided. Dutch Foreign Minister Tom Berendsen emphasized the need for clarity within weeks as discussions continue over the required legal framework for such a move.

The complex legalities of a trade ban require either unanimity among member states or a qualified majority involving 15 EU states representing 65% of its population. Differences within the EU highlight broader issues of how to respond to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, with some ministers urging action against violent settlers and others focusing on trade policies.