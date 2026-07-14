Minnesota's Press for Justice: Trump's Immigration Crackdown Under Scrutiny

In a significant turn of events, the Trump administration has handed over crucial evidence previously withheld, relating to the fatal shootings by immigration agents of two U.S. citizens, Renee Good and Alex Pretti, along with the injury of a Venezuelan man amid deportation sweeps in Minnesota.

Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty acknowledged the handover after lengthy negotiations and legal proceedings, with the evidence including body camera footage and other digital data. The move comes as the state pursues investigations into the shootings, assessing whether federal agents will face state charges.

The controversy arises from Operation Metro Surge, a mass deportation initiative under Trump's presidency, which faced criticism from Democratic leaders in Minnesota for violating constitutional rights. Federal agencies initially resisted sharing evidence, citing jurisdictional immunity, but state prosecution efforts continue, reflecting heightened tensions over federal immigration policy enforcement.