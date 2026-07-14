Mysterious Projectile Hits Tanker off Omani Coast
A tanker traveling northeast of Oman's Qalhat was struck by an unidentified projectile, according to the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations. The incident occurred on the starboard-side engine room, but all crew members are reported to be safe.
- Country:
- United Kingdom
An unknown projectile hit a tanker while it was journeying 40 nautical miles northeast of Oman's Qalhat, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) agency reported on Tuesday.
The tanker’s master reported the projectile strike on the starboard-side engine room but confirmed that all crew members are safe.
The UKMTO has been informed of the situation as authorities investigate the source of the projectile.