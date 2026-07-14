Tension in the Strait of Hormuz: UAE Tanker Attack

An attack by Iranian cruise missiles targeted two UAE tankers in the Strait of Hormuz, resulting in one death and injuries. Fires on the vessels were controlled, and the UAE condemned the attack as a violation of international law, asserting its right to defend its sovereignty.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-07-2026 03:56 IST | Created: 14-07-2026 03:56 IST
Tension in the Strait of Hormuz: UAE Tanker Attack
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

The UAE Ministry of Defence reported on Monday that two national tankers were attacked by Iranian cruise missiles in the southern lane of the Strait of Hormuz, within Omani territorial waters. The incident resulted in the death of one Indian crew member and left eight others injured, four of whom are in serious condition.

Fires ignited on both tankers due to the attack but were subsequently brought under control. The Ministry has condemned the assault as a significant violation of international law. It firmly stated that the UAE retains the right to take all necessary actions to protect its sovereignty and security.

This attack marks an escalation in regional tensions, posing potential ramifications for international maritime safety and security in one of the world's crucial shipping lanes.

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