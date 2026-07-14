Justice Delayed: The Long Road to Accountability After Genoa's Bridge Collapse

On August 14, 2018, Andrea Cerulli was en route to work at the Voltri port in Genoa when tragedy struck. The Morandi motorway bridge collapsed, claiming his life and 42 others'. This disaster marked one of Italy's most significant infrastructure failures in recent history.

Fast forward to today, and Cerulli's son, Cesare, now an adult, is among victims' families seeking answers as a long-drawn court case progresses in Genoa. The trial, stretched over nearly four years with 284 hearings, underscores the slow pace of Italy's legal system in addressing complex criminal proceedings.

Prosecutors point to years of neglected maintenance and safety issues as culprits, while defense lawyers cite an original design flaw. As parties grapple over responsibility, the quest for accountability continues amidst a backdrop of systemic justice delays.