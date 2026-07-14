Czech-Israel Defense Talks: Securing the Skies
The Czech Republic is engaging in discussions with Israeli firms to acquire air defense systems, as announced by Foreign Minister Peter Macinka. He highlighted interest in systems like Spyder and Arrow, citing their advanced technology during a press conference with his Israeli counterpart, Gideon Saar.
- Country:
- Czech Republic
The Czech Republic is actively pursuing negotiations with Israeli companies to enhance its air defense capabilities, according to Foreign Minister Peter Macinka.
In a press conference alongside Israeli counterpart Gideon Saar, Macinka confirmed the Czech interest in the advanced Spyder and Arrow defense systems.
Macinka emphasized the cutting-edge technology of these Israeli defense systems, responding to inquiries about the discussions concerning the potential purchase.