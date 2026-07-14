NIFTEM-T and ITC Launch Baking Skills Programme With Job Assurance

The National Institute of Food Technology, Entrepreneurship and Management, Thanjavur (NIFTEM-T), has launched a new industry-linked skill development programme to prepare young people for careers in the food processing sector. Introduced in partnership with ITC Ltd's Integrated Consumer Goods Manufacturing and Logistics (ICML) facility in Tiruchirappalli, the initiative combines classroom learning with hands-on industrial training and offers participants assured employment upon successful completion.

Industry-based training begins with first batch of trainees

The Short-term Skill Training on Assistant Baking Technician (NSQF Level 3) Certificate Programme was inaugurated on 3 July 2026 at the ITC-ICML facility in Trichy by Prof. V. Palanimuthu, Director of NIFTEM-Thanjavur. The launch was attended by Shri Surjeet Singh Roria, General Manager and Head of ITC-ICML, and Shri Padmanabhan T., Senior HR Manager at ITC-ICML.

The first batch consists of 18 trainees, who will participate in the programme from 7 July to 20 August 2026. During the training period, participants will receive practical instruction within ITC's manufacturing facility, allowing them to develop technical skills in a real industrial environment. The programme has been designed to bridge the gap between vocational education and industry requirements by exposing trainees to workplace practices while they complete their certification.

Employment assured for successful participants

A key feature of the programme is that all trainees in the first batch have already been assured employment with ITC Ltd, providing a direct pathway from skill development to the workplace. The training follows the National Skills Qualifications Framework (NSQF) Level 3 standards, ensuring that participants receive nationally recognised certification aligned with industry requirements. NIFTEM-Thanjavur said the initiative reflects the growing importance of partnerships between educational institutions and industry in creating a workforce equipped with practical skills that employers need.

Programme supports India's food processing workforce

As an NCVET-recognised Deemed Awarding Body, NIFTEM-Thanjavur continues to offer NSQF-aligned certification programmes to strengthen workforce development in the food processing sector. The institute said similar industry-integrated training programmes in different areas of food processing will continue to be introduced to improve employability and support the Ministry of Food Processing Industries' mission of developing an industry-ready workforce for India's expanding food manufacturing sector.