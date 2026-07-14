Germany Tightens Reins on AI Content: Google and Perplexity in Spotlight

Germany's media watchdog has declared that Google's AI Overviews and Perplexity AI will be governed under the country's media laws. This comes in the wake of a court ruling holding Google liable for false information generated by its AI features.

The decision marks increased scrutiny on AI-generated search summaries in Europe, where the Munich court found that such summaries are considered Google's own content. The regulator maintains that these AI engines are not merely displaying third-party material.

ZAK, Germany’s regulatory body, aims to apply consistent media law to these AI tools, highlighting that the EU's Digital Services Act exemption does not apply. Google and Perplexity can challenge the decisions legally, with both emphasizing their compliance with current regulations.