Media Workshop Focuses on Rising Childhood NCDs in India

More than 30 journalists from western India have completed a two-day workshop at AIIMS Nagpur aimed at improving reporting on childhood non-communicable diseases (NCDs), an area of public health that experts say is becoming an increasing concern across the country. The programme brought together healthcare professionals, government representatives and media practitioners to strengthen awareness of childhood diseases that often remain undiagnosed until they become more serious. The workshop was jointly organised by UNICEF India, the Press Information Bureau (Western Zone) and AIIMS Nagpur.

Experts call for stronger awareness and early diagnosis

The training highlighted the growing burden of non-communicable diseases among children aged 5 to 9 years and adolescents aged 10 to 19 years. Experts explained that children in tribal and rural areas often struggle with limited access to diagnosis and specialist healthcare, while urban areas are witnessing rising cases of childhood obesity, diabetes and mental health disorders linked to changing lifestyles, increased screen time and unhealthy diets.

Director General of the Press Information Bureau (Western Zone), Smita Vats Sharma, said responsible health journalism plays an important role in helping people understand emerging health challenges. AIIMS Nagpur Executive Director Dr. Prashant Joshi said many childhood NCDs begin early in life but may not be detected until complications arise. He stressed that early diagnosis, continuous care and strong public health systems are essential for improving health outcomes, adding that the media can help families recognise symptoms and seek treatment sooner. UNICEF India Chief of Communication, Advocacy and Partnership Zafrin Chowdhury said accurate and compassionate reporting can increase awareness, reduce stigma and encourage early detection by showing that many childhood NCDs are preventable and treatable.

Maharashtra partnership strengthens childhood healthcare

During the workshop, Dr. Tushar N. Nale, Additional Director General at the Directorate General of Health Services under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, presented an overview of the Government of India's national programme on non-communicable diseases.

Participants also learned about a recent partnership between the Government of Maharashtra, AIIMS Nagpur and UNICEF India, established through a Memorandum of Understanding signed earlier this year. Under the agreement, AIIMS Nagpur will serve as the state's technical Centre of Excellence for childhood NCD prevention and management.

UNICEF Maharashtra Chief Sanjay Singh said childhood non-communicable diseases are becoming an important public health issue, adding that the partnership is focused on strengthening early detection, referral systems and quality care so children receive timely support.

Journalists gain practical exposure to health reporting

A key part of the programme included a visit to AIIMS Nagpur's Centre of Excellence for Childhood NCDs, where journalists met doctors, children and caregivers to better understand the realities of long-term disease management. Participants also joined interactive quizzes, developed story ideas in group exercises and received guidance on using official government resources for health reporting. Sessions introduced journalists to data sources such as the National Family Health Survey (NFHS), Sample Registration System (SRS) and the POSHAN Tracker, along with updates on accessing multilingual health information through the Press Information Bureau.

The workshop opened with a session led by Dr Meenakshi Girish, Professor and Head of Paediatrics at AIIMS Nagpur, who provided an overview of childhood non-communicable diseases. Organisers said the initiative marks the beginning of a longer engagement with media professionals that will continue through NCD Week in September 2026 to improve public understanding and promote evidence-based reporting on childhood health issues.