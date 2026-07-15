Iranian Man Executed for Civil Unrest Crimes

In a significant development, the Iranian judiciary executed Mohammad Amini Dehaghani on Wednesday. He was convicted of a range of charges including setting a governor's office ablaze and attacking a police station amidst unrest in Dehaqan.

The execution followed a thorough judicial process, with Iran's Supreme Court ultimately upholding the death sentence initially handed down by a lower court. The judiciary's Mizan news agency confirmed the execution and details of the crime.

The incidents took place during a period of significant civil unrest earlier this year, which saw heightened tensions and confrontations in the central city of Dehaqan. The execution underscores the strict measures being implemented by Iranian authorities in response to public dissent.