Tensions Rise as Iran Threatens Energy Corridors Amid U.S. Naval Blockade

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps threatens to close vital energy corridors following the U.S. naval blockade. With potential Houthi support in Yemen, key global shipping routes are endangered, escalating tensions. U.S. strikes and Trump's economic threats exacerbate the situation, causing global oil prices to rise.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-07-2026 10:26 IST | Created: 15-07-2026 10:26 IST
Tensions Rise as Iran Threatens Energy Corridors Amid U.S. Naval Blockade
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Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps has issued a threat to close other export corridors that benefit the U.S. and its allies after Iran shut down the Strait of Hormuz, and the U.S. reimposed a naval blockade of Iranian ports, as reported by Iranian media.

The IRGC's statement suggests that regional energy exports should either be shared by all or denied to everyone. Analysts speculate that Iran may rely on its Houthi allies in Yemen to close the Bab el-Mandeb gateway, risking two of the world's most vital energy routes.

This development follows the U.S. military's announcement of new strikes aimed at reducing Iran's capabilities to target commercial shipping. Amid these tensions, oil prices have surged, underlining the broader economic repercussions of this geopolitical conflict.

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