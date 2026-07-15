Iranian Military Base Attacked in U.S. Strike: Casualties Reported

At least seven personnel were killed in a U.S. military strike on an Iranian base in Bampur, Iran. Thirteen missiles targeted strategic areas such as a guesthouse and guard posts. The Iranian army reports additional personnel were wounded and has vowed a 'decisive response.'

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-07-2026 12:45 IST | Created: 15-07-2026 12:45 IST
Iranian Military Base Attacked in U.S. Strike: Casualties Reported
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  • Country:
  • Iran

At least seven Iranian military personnel were killed in a U.S. strike on a base located in Bampur, as confirmed by Iran's army through the Tasnim news agency on Wednesday.

The attack involved 13 missiles intended to inflict maximum damage, targeting key areas including a guesthouse and guard posts near Iranshahr.

Several other staff members were injured in the attack, and Iran's military has promised a 'decisive response' to these actions.

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