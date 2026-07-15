Buffer Zone or Battlefield? Israel's Controversial Strategy in Lebanon

The reoccupation of southern Lebanon by Israeli troops is stirring memories and concerns among military veterans. Described as a buffer zone to protect Israel from Hezbollah, the strategy resembles past failed efforts and raises questions about its efficacy and cost in human lives. Talks for peace continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-07-2026 16:00 IST | Created: 15-07-2026 16:00 IST
Buffer Zone or Battlefield? Israel's Controversial Strategy in Lebanon
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Lebanon

Israeli leaders have labeled their recent reoccupation of territory in Lebanon as a protective buffer zone, aimed at thwarting Hezbollah, the Iranian-backed Lebanese militia. Despite its strategic intent, many military veterans find it reminiscent of past failed endeavors.

Gil Shely, reflecting on his service in the same region in the 1980s, dismisses the justification as mere 'fairy tales.' His concerns are intensified by the death toll among Israeli soldiers and the personal ties as his son prepares for military service.

While Prime Minister Netanyahu hails the initiative, seeing it as a shift in security paradigms, veterans and activists like the Four Mothers movement express skepticism. They advocate for a peace-driven approach, urging diplomatic efforts alongside military actions to resolve tensions with Lebanon.

TRENDING

1
Can Africa Finance More of Its Own Infrastructure? AfDB and Sovereign Funds Test a New Model

Can Africa Finance More of Its Own Infrastructure? AfDB and Sovereign Funds ...

Global
2
Binance Marks Nine Years as It Expands Beyond Crypto

Binance Marks Nine Years as It Expands Beyond Crypto

South Africa
3
AfDB Approves €294 Million to Support Kenya's Economic Reforms

AfDB Approves €294 Million to Support Kenya's Economic Reforms

Ivory Coast
4
NZ Declares First North Island Special Herd for Sika Deer Conservation

NZ Declares First North Island Special Herd for Sika Deer Conservation

India

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Namibia's Fixed Currency Peg Leaves Limited Room for Independent Monetary Policy: IMF

Who Really Wins From AI? IMF Finds $2.7 Trillion Gains Flow Mainly to Wealthier Countries

How Stronger Competition and Lower Tariffs Can Unlock Faster Growth in Middle East and Central Asia

ADB Study Reveals How ICT Reforms Can Unlock China's Digital Trade and Regional Economic Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026