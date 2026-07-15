Buffer Zone or Battlefield? Israel's Controversial Strategy in Lebanon

Israeli leaders have labeled their recent reoccupation of territory in Lebanon as a protective buffer zone, aimed at thwarting Hezbollah, the Iranian-backed Lebanese militia. Despite its strategic intent, many military veterans find it reminiscent of past failed endeavors.

Gil Shely, reflecting on his service in the same region in the 1980s, dismisses the justification as mere 'fairy tales.' His concerns are intensified by the death toll among Israeli soldiers and the personal ties as his son prepares for military service.

While Prime Minister Netanyahu hails the initiative, seeing it as a shift in security paradigms, veterans and activists like the Four Mothers movement express skepticism. They advocate for a peace-driven approach, urging diplomatic efforts alongside military actions to resolve tensions with Lebanon.