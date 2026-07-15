Civil society groups push to protect migrant women and children across borders

Civil society organizations from Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia and Thailand are working together to strengthen protection for women migrant workers and children who often fall through gaps in support while moving across borders. The renewed effort took shape during the PROTECT Regional Civil Society Forum in Jakarta, where nearly 50 representatives from frontline organizations discussed practical ways to improve cooperation across the region.

The forum, supported by the European Union and jointly implemented by the International Labour Organization (ILO), UN Women, UNICEF and the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), focused on creating stronger links between organizations working on labour migration, child protection, anti-trafficking, gender-based violence and migrant worker rights.

Participants agreed that migrant workers should have access to continuous protection from the moment they prepare to leave home until they return and rebuild their lives. Plans discussed during the meeting included creating cross-border referral pathways, developing a shared directory of trusted services and setting up secure communication channels that allow organizations in different countries to coordinate cases more effectively. Katerina Lopo, Political Adviser to the European Union Delegation to ASEAN, said civil society organizations are far more than service providers because they are often the first people women and children in vulnerable situations turn to for help.

Peer networks fill the gaps where formal systems fall short

Many women migrant workers, especially domestic workers, struggle to access formal support because of language barriers, fear of losing their jobs or concerns about immigration status. Participants said community-led organizations and peer networks have become essential in reaching workers who hesitate to seek official assistance.

Returned migrant workers were highlighted as an important source of support because their personal experience helps them earn trust within communities and provide practical guidance in familiar languages. Their role as peer educators and community organizers allows them to connect with women who might otherwise remain isolated from protection services.

The forum also explored growing risks linked to technology. Participants warned that online recruitment scams, misuse of digital recruitment platforms, AI-generated non-consensual images and forced involvement in online scam operations are exposing migrant workers to new forms of exploitation that existing laws often struggle to address.

Speakers stressed that women who are trafficked into criminal activities should be recognised as victims rather than treated as offenders. They called for stronger victim identification, wider application of the non-punishment principle and better access to legal support and justice for survivors.

Long-term cooperation seen as key to lasting protection

Discussions also focused on the challenges migrant workers face after returning home. Participants said reintegration support remains uneven across the region, with many returnees dealing with debt, trauma, family separation and limited access to counselling or legal assistance. Children left behind during migration were also identified as a group needing greater attention throughout the migration process.

The forum highlighted another growing concern facing frontline organizations themselves. Short-term project funding and limited operational support are making it difficult to retain experienced staff, while burnout continues to affect those providing direct services to survivors of exploitation and violence. Participants urged donors to invest in longer-term funding that covers staffing, leadership development, operational costs and staff wellbeing.

One of the meeting's most practical outcomes was agreement on strengthening cross-border cooperation through structured referral systems, secure communication platforms and bilateral partnerships between organizations working in different countries. Organizers believe these measures will make it easier for caseworkers to connect migrant women and children with trusted support wherever they are in the migration journey.

The PROTECT project will continue supporting civil society organizations across Southeast Asia, to build stronger protection systems while ensuring the voices and experiences of migrant women and children shape future regional policies.