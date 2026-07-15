AfDB launches digital platform to improve project oversight in Liberia

The African Development Bank (AfDB) has introduced a new digital platform in Liberia that is expected to improve the way development projects are supervised, monitored and evaluated, giving project teams faster access to reliable field information and helping deliver stronger development outcomes.

The platform, known as Remote Appraisal, Supervision, Monitoring and Evaluation (RASME), was officially launched in Monrovia by the Bank's Country Manager for Liberia, Rees Mwasambili. The initiative is part of the African Development Bank Group's wider digital transformation programme and is being introduced across several African countries.

The launch also marked the beginning of a four-day training workshop held from 22 to 25 June, bringing together more than 50 participants, including representatives from Bank-funded projects, implementing agencies and African Development Bank project managers working in Liberia.

Real-time data to support faster and better decisions

RASME allows project teams to gather field information using smartphones, tablets, drones and satellite imagery. The platform captures georeferenced data, photographs, videos and digital maps, creating a detailed picture of project progress that can be accessed in real time.

The technology is designed to make project supervision more accurate while reducing the time and cost involved in collecting information from project sites. Faster access to reliable data also enables teams to identify challenges earlier and make informed decisions that improve project implementation.

Speaking at the launch, Mwasambili said the platform would transform the way project information is collected and analysed. He noted that RASME makes data collection faster, more efficient and more affordable, adding that quicker deployment of future operations will help ensure projects are better designed and deliver greater impact for communities.

Workshop participants also explored how digital monitoring tools can strengthen collaboration between project implementation units, government institutions and African Development Bank specialists, creating a more results-focused approach to development programmes across different sectors.

Long-standing partnership with Liberia

Liberia has been a member of the African Development Bank since 1964, and the institution has invested approximately $1.03 billion in nearly 76 projects across the country during that period. The investments include five regional projects worth $405 million and 71 national projects valued at $625.46 million, covering areas such as transport, energy, agriculture, finance and broader economic development.

The Bank's current portfolio in Liberia consists of 19 active operations with a combined value of $419.19 million, reflecting its continued commitment to supporting infrastructure, economic growth and public sector development. The introduction of RASME is expected to strengthen oversight of these investments by providing project teams with better tools to track progress, improve accountability and ensure development programmes achieve stronger results for the people of Liberia.