Nine EU Nations Urge EU to Cut Funding to Sports Bodies Over Russian Athletes

Nine European nations have called on the European Union to halt funding to sports organizations, including the International Olympic Committee (IOC), that allow Russian and Belarusian athletes back into competitions. This demand was disclosed by Estonia's ministry of culture on Tuesday.

The letter, addressed to European Commissioner for Intergenerational Fairness, Youth, Culture and Sport Glenn Micallef, specifically targets major sports bodies such as the IOC, World Aquatics, and the International Fencing Federation (FIE). The countries supporting this proposal include Estonia, Denmark, Finland, Latvia, Lithuania, the Netherlands, Poland, Romania, and Sweden.

This move marks the strongest collective effort by EU member states, aiming to leverage the bloc’s financial power against international sports bodies and involving a possible clash with the Olympic movement before the 2028 Los Angeles Games. Despite the IOC lifting its suspension of the Russian Olympic Committee, these countries emphasize the importance of respecting human rights, the rule of law, and promoting peace and stability in sport.