IPC, UPPPC Join Hands to Strengthen Pharma Quality Standards

The Indian Pharmacopoeia Commission (IPC) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Uttar Pradesh Promote Pharma Council (UPPPC) to improve quality standards across India's pharmaceutical and medical device industries. The agreement was signed during the YEIDA MedTech Investors Meet & Site Visit 2026 held at the India Expo Mart in Greater Noida, marking a significant step towards strengthening healthcare regulation and supporting the sector's long-term growth.

The collaboration is expected to create a stronger framework for quality assurance, regulatory compliance and innovation while helping Uttar Pradesh strengthen its position as an emerging centre for pharmaceutical manufacturing, medical devices and healthcare technologies.

Collaboration to boost innovation, training and industry support

Under the agreement, IPC and UPPPC will work together to promote greater awareness of the Indian Pharmacopoeia along with pharmacovigilance and materiovigilance practices that help monitor the safety of medicines and medical devices. The two organisations will also conduct joint training programmes, workshops and awareness campaigns to improve knowledge of quality standards among manufacturers, healthcare professionals and other stakeholders.

The partnership will encourage research activities, innovation and stronger collaboration between industry and academic institutions, creating opportunities to develop safer and more effective healthcare products. Special attention will also be given to supporting micro, small and medium enterprises by providing digital tools for reporting adverse events and improving regulatory compliance.

Focus on patient safety and global competitiveness

Patient safety remains at the heart of the collaboration, with both organisations planning to strengthen post-market surveillance and quality assurance systems that help identify and address safety concerns after products reach the market. These efforts are expected to improve confidence in Indian pharmaceutical and medical device products while supporting higher manufacturing standards.

The MoU reflects IPC's continued commitment to building a healthcare ecosystem that values quality, safety and scientific excellence. By combining regulatory expertise with industry engagement, the partnership seeks to enhance India's global competitiveness while supporting innovation and sustainable growth in one of the country's fastest-growing healthcare sectors.