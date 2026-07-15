Erica Schwartz Faces Senate for CDC Leadership Confirmation
Erica Schwartz, nominated by President Trump to lead the CDC, faces a Senate confirmation hearing amid a period of agency turmoil. If confirmed, she'll manage major public health challenges like measles outbreaks and Ebola. The hearing highlights contrasting views on vaccine policy among top health nominees.
- Country:
- United States
Erica Schwartz, President Donald Trump's nominee to head the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), appeared before the Senate health committee today for a crucial confirmation hearing. This marks the first step in establishing stable leadership at the CDC after recent contentious upheavals.
Nominated in April, Schwartz, the former deputy surgeon general, steps in after several leadership changes within the CDC. If confirmed, she will face pressing health crises, including the country's severe measles comeback in over thirty years and an international Ebola outbreak, as well as waning public vaccine confidence.
Schwartz's nomination represents a departure from Trump's previous nominee, Dave Weldon, a vocal vaccines critic. In contrast, Schwartz presents a moderate choice with her board certification in preventive medicine and lack of anti-vaccine sentiment. Her confirmation hearing is also shadowed by the nomination of Sean Kaufman, criticized for his controversial vaccine stance.
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