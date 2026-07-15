Heightened Security Measures at Pakistan's Saindak Mine Amidst Insurgent Threats

In response to a threat from insurgents, Pakistan announced on Wednesday an escalation in security around the Chinese-managed Saindak copper and gold mine in Balochistan. Reports suggesting the mine’s closure were swiftly denied by its operator, Saindak Metals Limited, which emphasized continuous operation over its 25-year history.

Managing Director Raziq Sanjrani labeled the closure rumors as baseless, highlighting the company’s engagement with Pakistani authorities to safeguard transportation of essential supplies. Transport disruptions owing to impassable routes in Balochistan had raised operational concerns, but security assurances have since been provided to ensure a steady supply chain.

State Minister for Interior Talal Chaudhry confirmed measures to strengthen security around international projects, with particular focus on logistics and personnel safety. The strategic province of Balochistan, critical for several Chinese-backed ventures, remains a conflict zone due to Baloch separatists demanding regional autonomy and fair resource distribution.