Mamata Banerjee Vows Revival Amid TMC Exodus

Amidst a wave of resignations and dissent within the Trinamool Congress (TMC) post its West Bengal Assembly election defeat, party leader and former Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee remains resolute. On Wednesday, she affirmed her capability to rebuild the party, akin to her efforts in 2006, despite current setbacks.

In a video message, Banerjee criticized Kamarhati MLA Madan Mitra, a recent defector to the faction led by Ritabrata Banerjee, alleging threats against his family. Mitra, however, countered, citing inefficacy and a leadership focus on promoting Abhishek Banerjee over organizational strength. Banerjee also voiced suspicions about the election's fairness and accused the police of partisan behavior.

The split within TMC is painted as a struggle against authoritarianism by opposition leader Ritabrata Banerjee, while BJP's Locket Chatterjee dismisses the internal chaos, emphasizing development over factional dynamics.