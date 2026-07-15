SYNCHN 2026 Pushes Faster Path for Healthcare Innovation

The Translational Health Science and Technology Institute (THSTI), under the Biotechnology Research and Innovation Council (BRIC), hosted the third edition of SYNCHN 2026 at the NCR Biotech Science Cluster in Faridabad, bringing together healthcare leaders, biotechnology experts, startups, investors and policymakers to accelerate the journey of scientific discoveries from laboratories to patients. The annual industry meet focused on strengthening collaboration between research institutions and industry while addressing the gaps that often delay the commercialisation of promising healthcare technologies.

Experts stress collaboration to turn research into real-world solutions

Delivering the keynote address virtually, Biocon Executive Chairperson Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw said the future of healthcare will be shaped by biology, biotechnology and artificial intelligence. She noted that India's scientific capabilities are well established, but greater attention is needed to transform research into products that benefit patients, adding that partnerships built on trust are essential for successful innovation.

THSTI Executive Director Prof. Ganesan Karthikeyan highlighted the institute's growing translational research ecosystem, including its Medical Research Centre, advanced CAR-T cell research facilities and India's first Controlled Human Infection Studies facility. He also outlined the role of the APEX initiative in helping bridge the gap between research and large-scale manufacturing of biologics.

Regulatory reforms and investment support drive biotech growth

Senior government officials shared updates on efforts to strengthen India's biotechnology ecosystem. Drugs Controller General of India Dr. Rajeev Singh Raghuvanshi said a new regulatory framework for biologics is being developed with greater participation from industry experts, while NITI Aayog member Prof. M. Srinivas called for stronger links between clinical institutions and research centres to develop affordable healthcare technologies.

The event also highlighted new funding opportunities through BIRAC's Research Development and Innovation Fund, designed to support startups and research organisations. Industry representatives noted that India's bioeconomy continues to expand at around 18 per cent annually, reflecting growing investor confidence in the sector.

Panel discussions explored global health partnerships, faster clinical translation and stronger commercialisation pathways, while interactive sessions allowed startups and industry leaders to engage directly with THSTI scientists and research facilities.