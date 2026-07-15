Skill India Unveils New Push for Future-Ready Workforce

India has announced a series of new initiatives to strengthen its skilling ecosystem, with a sharper focus on industry demand, women's participation and global competitiveness. The announcements were made during the World Youth Skills Day 2026 celebrations organised by the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE) at Kaushal Bhawan in New Delhi.

Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Jayant Chaudhary said India's youth must be equipped for the changing world of work by embracing continuous learning, innovation and adaptability. He stressed that skilling should be viewed as a lifelong journey, with stronger links between training, industry and employment creating opportunities both within India and overseas.

During the event, the Minister launched the IndiaSkills Competition 2026–27 Guidelines, opening registrations across 63 industry-focused skill categories through the Skill India Digital Hub. The WorldSkills India Champions Club was also introduced to connect past IndiaSkills and WorldSkills winners with aspiring participants through mentorship and guidance.

New programmes focus on healthcare, women and industry needs

The ministry unveiled fresh guidelines for establishing Centres of Excellence that will offer advanced, industry-aligned training supported by modern technology and stronger partnerships with employers. A major announcement was the launch of a Multi-Skilled Caregivers Training Programme under the Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY). The programme aims to train 1.5 lakh caregivers, including 1.3 lakh through the MSDE network, to meet rising demand in healthcare, elderly care and home-based services while creating employment opportunities for women and young people.

The government also extended the pilot apprenticeship programme under the National Apprenticeship Promotion Scheme (NAPS) in the North Eastern Region to increase workplace learning and industry participation.

New funding platform to strengthen outcomes

MSDE also announced a Skills Outcomes Fund worth around ₹530 crore, bringing together government support, corporate social responsibility funding and philanthropic investment to help over two lakh young people access industry-relevant training and sustainable employment.

Funding under the platform will be linked to independently verified outcomes such as certification, placements and job retention. The ministry signed agreements with the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) and the British Asian India Foundation to establish and develop the initiative.

Secretary Debashree Mukherjee said Skill India has empowered more than six crore youth over the past decade and is now entering a phase where quality, relevance and measurable outcomes will take priority. The ministry also announced a Committee on Gender Mainstreaming to improve women's participation across the skilling ecosystem and will invite entries for a national compendium highlighting successful models that promote women's employment and entrepreneurship.