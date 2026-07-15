Lakhpati Didis Showcase Rural Innovation at Bharat Tex 2026

Rural women entrepreneurs from across India are taking centre stage at Bharat Tex 2026, where the Ministry of Rural Development is presenting a vibrant collection of handmade textiles, crafts and lifestyle products created by Self-Help Groups (SHGs). Through the Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana–National Rural Livelihoods Mission (DAY-NRLM), the exhibition highlights how women are transforming traditional skills into thriving businesses while reaching national and international markets.

Rural women bring traditional crafts to a global audience

Held from 14 to 17 July at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi, Bharat Tex 2026 has provided Lakhpati Didis from several states with an opportunity to showcase their products before buyers, exporters and industry leaders. The exhibition was inaugurated by Rural Development Secretary Rohit Kansal, along with Joint Secretary Swati Sharma and DAY-NRLM Director Dr. Molishree, who interacted with the participating entrepreneurs and explored their displays.

The showcase features a wide variety of handcrafted products, including handwoven textiles, Dhokra metalwork, Kolhapuri leather goods, bamboo and jute crafts, woodwork, beadwork, silk-thread jewellery and eco-friendly products made from water hyacinth. Each collection reflects local traditions while demonstrating how rural women are adapting age-old craftsmanship to meet modern consumer preferences.

Saras Shakti gives handmade products a premium identity

A major attraction at the exhibition is the Saras Shakti Collection, a premium gifting initiative developed under DAY-NRLM. The collection brings together carefully selected handcrafted products made by rural women into professionally branded gift packages designed for government institutions and corporate buyers.

The initiative focuses on quality, attractive packaging and contemporary design while preserving the regional identity of each product. By positioning SHG products in premium markets, Saras Shakti is creating fresh business opportunities and helping rural artisans earn higher incomes through value addition.

Self-Help Groups continue to expand rural entrepreneurship

The participation of Lakhpati Didis at Bharat Tex reflects the growing success of the government's efforts to encourage women-led enterprises in rural India. Through DAY-NRLM, women receive support in skill development, access to finance, product improvement and market linkages, enabling them to move beyond small-scale livelihood activities and build sustainable businesses.

The mission has already mobilised more than 10 crore rural women into Self-Help Groups across the country. Building on this strong network, the government has crossed the milestone of three crore Lakhpati Didis and is now working towards creating six crore women earning at least ₹1 lakh annually through sustainable livelihoods.

By bringing rural entrepreneurs to one of India's biggest global textile events, the Ministry aims to expand market access, strengthen women-led businesses and ensure that India's traditional crafts continue to find new opportunities in domestic and international markets.