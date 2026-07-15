BRS Intensifies Pressure for Immediate Revival of Adilabad CCI Plant

BRS Working President KT Rama Rao demands the immediate reopening of the Adilabad Cement Corporation of India plant, highlighting its historical significance and employment potential. Criticizing the Telangana Congress Government's inaction, he urges a collaborative effort between the State and Central Governments to expedite revival, benefitting the local economy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-07-2026 23:19 IST | Created: 15-07-2026 23:19 IST
BRS Intensifies Pressure for Immediate Revival of Adilabad CCI Plant
BRS Working President KT Rama Rao met Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy (Photo/X@KTRBRS). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The BRS, led by Working President KT Rama Rao, is intensifying its campaign for the immediate revival of the Adilabad Cement Corporation of India (CCI) plant. In a meeting with Union Minister for Heavy Industries HD Kumaraswamy in New Delhi, KTR stressed the plant's economic importance to the region and demanded quick action from the Telangana Congress Government.

The CCI plant has historically provided employment for thousands in Adilabad, once serving as a critical economic lifeline for the area. With vast limestone reserves and an annual production capacity of 400,000 metric tonnes, KTR emphasized its potential for successful operations if revived. Despite assurances during the 2019 elections, the plant remains closed, with parts being dismantled and sold as scrap.

KTR criticized the Telangana State Government for not submitting necessary proposals to the Centre, a move that has stalled the revival. He called for transparency from the Congress Government regarding its investment strategies and proposed support for the plant. Urging both governments to collaborate, KTR threatened to escalate the party's agitation if the plant is not promptly reopened.

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