CCI Clears KKR-Led Acquisition of STT GDC

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has approved a major transaction involving the acquisition of 100% shareholding in STT GDC Pte. Ltd. by Opal Bidco Pte. Ltd., paving the way for one of the largest investments in the global data centre sector. The deal also includes Ruby Asia Holdings II Pte. Ltd., Singtel Interactive Pte. Ltd., Sunstone Investment Pte. Ltd. and One Hundred And Thirty First Investment Company – Sole Proprietorship LLC acquiring an economic interest in STT GDC through the transaction.

KKR strengthens its presence in digital infrastructure

Opal Bidco is a special purpose vehicle indirectly owned by investment funds and accounts managed by subsidiaries of global investment firm KKR & Co. Inc. Ruby, another special purpose vehicle involved in the deal, is also indirectly owned by KKR-managed investment funds. The approval allows KKR to expand its footprint in the fast-growing digital infrastructure and data centre business through full ownership of STT GDC.

The transaction also brings together strategic investors from different regions. Singtel Interactive, a wholly owned subsidiary of Singapore Telecommunications Limited, contributes its expertise in connectivity, digital services and infrastructure across Asia, Australia and Africa. Sunstone Investment participates as an investment holding entity, while Mubadala Investment Company, through its wholly owned subsidiary, joins the transaction as another long-term investor.

STT GDC remains a major data centre player

STT GDC is a subsidiary of STT Communications Ltd. and forms part of the Singapore-headquartered ST Telemedia Group, which operates across communications, media, infrastructure technologies and data centre businesses worldwide. The company has built a significant presence in the global data centre market by providing advanced digital infrastructure to enterprises and cloud service providers.

In India, STT GDC operates through its indirect subsidiary STT Global Data Centres India Private Limited, one of the country's established data centre operators. The company serves the rapidly expanding demand for digital infrastructure driven by cloud computing, artificial intelligence, data storage and digital transformation across industries.

Deal reflects growing demand for data infrastructure

The CCI's approval clears the regulatory path for the acquisition and highlights continued investor confidence in India's expanding digital economy. Growing demand for secure, scalable and energy-efficient data centres has attracted global investment as businesses increasingly rely on cloud services, digital platforms and advanced computing technologies.