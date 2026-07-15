ASML's Strategic Price Shift in Chipmaking Equipment
ASML is considering price hikes for its chipmaking equipment, leveraging improved pricing power as demand for its advanced Extreme Ultraviolet (EUV) tools remains high. While some Chinese clients accepted a 10% increase on older DUV tools, ASML is experiencing resistance from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co regarding further price adjustments.
- Country:
- Netherlands
ASML, a key player in the technology sector, plans to raise prices on its chipmaking equipment, as confirmed by its Chief Financial Officer Roger Dassen during a recent analyst call. Dassen mentioned that the robust demand for their cutting-edge EUV tools, which are booked through 2027, provides the company with a strategic opportunity for price improvement.
Despite resistance from major customers like Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, ASML's discussions about price elevations continue. This reflects the company's confidence in its market position and the ongoing demand for its advanced technology.
Some of ASML's Chinese clients have already agreed to a 10% price hike on the company’s less advanced Deep Ultraviolet (DUV) tool lines. The new pricing model indicates a shift in how ASML will navigate its future engagements with chipmakers worldwide.
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