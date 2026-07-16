Exploring the Cosmos: Global Science Collaborations Push Boundaries

In a rare collaborative venture, Russia successfully sent two cosmonauts and an American astronaut to the International Space Station. This mission, originating from Kazakhstan's Baikonur Cosmodrome, marks the resumption of crewed flights from a recently repaired launchpad, with leaders from both NASA and Russia’s space agency in attendance.

Meanwhile, under Chile’s pristine Coquimbo skies, the Vera C. Rubin Observatory launched its ambitious decade-long project aimed at capturing the universe in motion. This project, a collaboration between the U.S. National Science Foundation's NOIRLab and the U.S. Department of Energy’s SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory, seeks to create the first cinematic depiction of the cosmos.

Simultaneously, a team of 80 scientists aboard the polar research ship RSS David Attenborough embarks on a crucial mission in Greenland. Their goal is to study the rapidly melting glaciers, evaluating potential disruptions to a major Atlantic Ocean current and its impact on Europe's climate.