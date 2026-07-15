Republican Blueprint: A $95 Billion Spending Package

A Republican-controlled committee in the U.S. House unveiled a $95 billion spending package, heavily focusing on defense and intelligence with $73 billion in funding over 10 years. The budget resolution aims to implement the SAVE America Act and support agriculture but faces uncertainty in passing the Senate.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-07-2026 19:27 IST | Created: 15-07-2026 19:27 IST
Republican Blueprint: A $95 Billion Spending Package
  • Country:
  • United States

The U.S. House of Representatives, led by a Republican majority, introduced a $95 billion spending package on Wednesday. This plan allocates $73 billion over the next decade for bolstering defense and intelligence sectors.

The budget resolution, spanning 47 pages, is set to undergo committee review on Thursday. It proposes $10 billion to encourage states to adopt segments of the SAVE America Act, a partisan initiative introduced during the Trump era, along with $12 billion dedicated to agriculture programs.

Republican leaders are pushing for swift approval of this budget resolution and its enactment through a budget reconciliation bill, a strategy aimed at bypassing Democratic resistance in the Senate. However, the passage of these measures in the Senate remains uncertain.

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