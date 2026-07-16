U.S. Military Disables Oil Tanker in Tense Standoff

The U.S. military disabled an oil tanker attempting to breach a blockade by heading towards an Iranian port. Despite multiple warnings, the vessel continued its course until a U.S. aircraft intervened by firing hellfire missiles into the ship's smokestack, stopping its progress.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-07-2026 02:29 IST | Created: 16-07-2026 02:29 IST
U.S. Military Disables Oil Tanker in Tense Standoff
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  • Country:
  • United States

The U.S. military took decisive action against an unladen oil tanker on Wednesday, thwarting its attempt to reach an Iranian port. The incident was reported by the U.S. Central Command on the X platform.

The tanker challenged the U.S. blockade by ignoring several warnings. In response, a U.S. aircraft launched hellfire missiles, hitting the vessel's smokestack to disable it.

This operation successfully halted the ship's advancement, ensuring the enforcement of the blockade remains unbreached.

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