The U.S. military took decisive action against an unladen oil tanker on Wednesday, thwarting its attempt to reach an Iranian port. The incident was reported by the U.S. Central Command on the X platform.

The tanker challenged the U.S. blockade by ignoring several warnings. In response, a U.S. aircraft launched hellfire missiles, hitting the vessel's smokestack to disable it.

This operation successfully halted the ship's advancement, ensuring the enforcement of the blockade remains unbreached.