Andy Burnham: The Rise of the 'King of the North'

Andy Burnham, famously dubbed the 'King of the North', is on the cusp of becoming the leader of Britain's governing Labour Party and its next prime minister, embarking on a mission to counter the rising influence of Reform UK.

This Friday, during a special conference, Burnham will solidify his position as party leader following robust support from Labour lawmakers, ready to replace Keir Starmer and introduce his vision for governing.

Burnham, 56, has articulated a bold agenda focusing on a significant 'rebalancing of power' from London to the regions. This initiative seeks to tackle regional disparities and address the concerns of communities increasingly drawn to Nigel Farage's insurgent Reform UK. Burnham faces a tight timeline, with an impending general election within three years, to execute his promises swiftly.